Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

Sixteen new deacons are to be ordained at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.

Services on 26th and 27th June will feature eight women and eight men from a variety of backgrounds, inlcuind g mental health nursing, teaching and agricultural engineering.

They will serve in parish ministry in areas such as school chaplaincy in a variety of churches and settings across Lichfield Diocese.

The 16 will be ordained by the Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, at the cathedral.

Diocesan ministry training enabler the Revd Dr Jeanette Hartwell said: