An Olympian and an international rugby star have given their backing to a new swimming facility in Lichfield.

Zinzan Brooke, Abbie Wood and Neil Morten

All Blacks legend Zinzan Brooke and Team GB swimmer Abbie Wood visited the city to see proposals to build a 25 metre pool at a former retail unit on Eastern Avenue.

The work is being carried out by community interest company Swim House Lichfield at the former Carpetright premises.

When the work is completed, it will feature a three-lane swimming pool, a dry training facility, a baby pool and a cafe.

Up to 13 new jobs will be created which will be used for a mix of formal swimming lessons, leisure classes and community uses.

Team GB star Abbie said:

“It is exciting to see the Swim House concept taking shape. “It appeals to me as Swim House offers a positive environment where young swimmers can learn so I was pleased to visit to see the plans are heading in the right direction. “A year of swimming has been disrupted due to Covid, with many young people missing the chance to learn. Hopefully, Swim House can get people back in the pool and enjoying swimming.” Abbie Wood

An artist’s impression of the pool at The Swim House

Fellow Swim House ambassador Zinzan Brooke said he hoped the new facility would boost numbers taking part in exercise across Lichfield.

“The idea of Swim House changing the use of a building to get people swimming appeals to me as a former international rugby player as I want to see barriers to participation in sport removed to get people fitter and healthier. “I’m aware of reports suggesting as many as 30% of children in the UK do not know how to swim, which means lives are at risk. “I wanted to give my time to help realise this project because our towns and cities are going to change due to Covid, so we need sporting uses to be at the forefront. “Lichfield is going to be the first of what we hope will be a reinvention of spaces across the UK.” Zinzan Brooke

Director Neil Morten, who lives in Lichfield, says the project has already generated interest from more than 1,000 people ahead of the planned opening in September.

“We will be providing top-class coaching for all levels of ability, from helping with a baby’s first experience, to learning to swim and advancing elite athletes. “We have been overwhelmed by the interest from the local community already, even though we are still waiting to open the doors. “The facility will provide primary school water time every week, benefiting residents and local schools. We are finding that local businesses and organisations see this project as an excellent addition to the city and are delighted to be involved. “The proposal will deliver access to pool time for young people, while also helping, we hope, elite athletes on their journey to gold.” Neil Morten

Preparation work is due to start shortly ahead of the planned opening in September.