Work to dentifying potential new allotment sites in Burntwood is continuing – despite just two people expressing an interest in taking a plot on.
Earlier this year, Burntwood Town Council asked residents to come forward in a bid to identify demand for additional allotments in the area.
But a report to a meeting of the council tonight (24th June) revealed that the response from residents had not been as high as expected.
“Unfortunately despite some social media chatter raising awareness of the issue, the town council received only two expressions of interest, plus an email supporting the general principle of providing allotments for the town.
“Despite this low response work has continued to find a possible site.”Report to Burntwood Town Council meeting
Talks have been held with Lichfield District Council in a bid to identify a possible location for new allotments.
“The preferred site to emerge from these discussions is Church Street public open space where there is an area of grassland not used for sporting activities or other purposes that could be converted to allotments.
“It is not too close to housing and has vehicular access. The allotments could be provided without any loss of trees or disruption of the surface paths across the site.
“Further examination of the site is continuing to assess its suitability for use as allotments.
“Despite the disappointing response to the call for expressions of interest it is still felt to be important that the opportunities to provide a further allotment site in the town is explored.”Report to Burntwood Town Council meeting
I would be extremely interested in one of these new allotment plots if they ever happen as u currently have my name down for one in Lichfield but its a minimum of 2 year wait
Burntwood would be perfect as I live in burntwood & wouldn’t have to use my car to get there
