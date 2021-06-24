Work to dentifying potential new allotment sites in Burntwood is continuing – despite just two people expressing an interest in taking a plot on.

Earlier this year, Burntwood Town Council asked residents to come forward in a bid to identify demand for additional allotments in the area.

But a report to a meeting of the council tonight (24th June) revealed that the response from residents had not been as high as expected.

“Unfortunately despite some social media chatter raising awareness of the issue, the town council received only two expressions of interest, plus an email supporting the general principle of providing allotments for the town. “Despite this low response work has continued to find a possible site.” Report to Burntwood Town Council meeting

Talks have been held with Lichfield District Council in a bid to identify a possible location for new allotments.