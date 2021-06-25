Charities have been presented with cheques from civic leaders after two years of fundraising efforts.

Dr Daryl Brown and Cllr Deborah Baker handing over a cheque at St Giles Hospice

Cllr Deborah Baker, former Mayor of Lichfield, and Dr Daryl Brown, former Sheriff of Lichfield, handed over the donations to St Giles Hospice, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Lichfield Voluntary Transport for the Disabled.

During their two years in office they raised £9,095, which was split equally between the three charities.

Events such as a barn dance, a beer and skittles evening and a charity Sunday lunch were among the fundraising events organised by the civic leaders.