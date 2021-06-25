A bid for £5million of funding for a new leisure centre in Lichfield has been submitted.

A proposed plan of the new leisure centre layout at Stychbrook Park

Lichfield District Council has applied to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund in a bid to secure the money for the proposed facility at Stychbrook Park.

Preparatory work is taking place in preparation for formal public consultation on the scheme later this year.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for major projects, said:

Cllr Liz Little

“We’ve had some fantastic support in putting this bid together, including from our local MP Michael Fabricant, from local sports clubs, from other local authorities and NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, our local enterprise partnerships and many more. “The new leisure centre is vitally important to the future of the city and the district and represents so much more than just building. “I believe our bid articulates an exciting vision, that this new facility, alongside Burntwood Leisure Centre, will become a focal point for helping increase participation in leisure and sport across our district, helping tackle health issues and creating a new hub for the community to complement existing facilities. “With the Birmingham Commonwealth Games fast approaching, now is the time for us to make the case for our new leisure centre. “The Levelling Up Fund assigns a priority level to each local authority and regrettably Lichfield has been designated as priority 3, the lowest priority for funding. “However, what I hope comes through is that we are leaving no stone unturned to secure the funding needed to complete the project and that we are using it to focus our efforts on meeting the identified health and leisure priorities of the district.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Lichfield District Council has already committed £5million towards the cost of the new leisure centre.

The new facility will replace the existing Friary Grange Leisure Centre. It is expected to include a 25 metre swimming pool, fitness centre, community rooms and a 3G football pitch.

The outcome of the Levelling Up funding bid is expected in the autumn.