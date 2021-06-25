Magnolia Tree by Emma Cooper

A city gallery is hosting new exhibitions of work by two Lichfield artists.

The Promise of Spring by Emma Cooper will be on show until 30th June at The Gallery at The Hub, while Uninhibited by Grace Dooley will be on display from 1st to 21st July.

Curator Helen Hicks said:

“Emma and Grace both have very distinct styles and despite the contrasting subject matters, both are united in exploring emotional connections to the world around us”.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm.

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.