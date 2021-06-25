A Lichfield school has been boosted by a donation of materials from a local business.

Nether Stowe School received the items from Tippers Building Material to help launch a school garden project.

Rachel Chilver, from Nether Stowe School, said:

“We are thrilled with the support that Tippers has shown the school to help us with our new allotment project.

“Their donations were incredible. Because of their kind generosity, we’re now able to launch this new initiative in school which we hope will really support our students with their mental health and wellbeing. “

Rachel Chilver