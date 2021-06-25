Football-mad families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to ensure animals have not got caught in nets.

A fox caught in a garden football net

The RSPCA said they have already received more than 1,100 calls to animals entangled in netting on sports fields and in gardens.

The charity said foxes, hedgehogs, deer, rabbits and birds had all been found trapped.

RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said:

“Football and other types of netting may be fun for humans but can be very dangerous for wild animals if they are left out overnight. “The RSPCA receives hundreds of calls every year to rescue animals – often wildlife – who have become tangled in netting on sporting equipment or garden nets. “Already this year, the number of call-outs to rescue animals caught up in nets are up on 2020 and in the past couple of months, we have had a spate of young foxes in particular becoming entangled. “We suspect that people’s enthusiasm for Euro 2020 may have inspired increased numbers of amateur football nets to be put up in gardens and sports fields around the country and young, curious foxes are unaware of the dangers. “It’s great that the likes of Jack Grealish and Gareth Bale are inspiring many of us to put on our shooting boots this summer, but we would urge those using sports netting to remove and store all nets after their game and put any discarded or old netting safely in a bin.” Evie Button, RSPCA

Anyone who finds an animal caught up in netting is asked not to try to free them as injuries can be made worse if they struggle.

More details on what to do if you find a trapped animal is available on the RSPCA website.