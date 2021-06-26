A Lichfield travel agent has branded the latest green list announcement as “a total farce”.

The Government unveiled changes to the countries people can travel to earlier this week.

But people in England had to wait for confirmation on where they could travel to after the other home nations released their details first.

Oliver Broad, from RB Collection on Boley Park, said:

“Unfortunately the announcement was a total farce, with the Northern Ireland government first publishing the new list, followed by a confusing tweet from Grant Shapps, then a vague press release from the Scottish government. “It was not until later in the evening when they finally updated the Government website that more clarity came through. “This is just another example of the Government’s mishandling and disregard for our sector. “The Office for National Statistics – which is a Government body – has documented that the travel industry is the worst affected by the pandemic, however they continue to turn a blind eye. “We have again written to Lichfield’s MP Michael Fabricant appealing for his personal support for not just us but our fellow Lichfield travel agents too – so far, he is yet to offer his commitment to support the cause, and merely forwards our letters to other departments. “We therefore hope our Mr Fabricant will support his constituency instead of merely forwarding our appeal to other ministers to deal with.” Oliver Broad

There were some glimmers of hope for the travel industry with the possibility that those with double vaccinations may not need to quarantine on their return in the near future.

Mr Broad said travellers had been booking journeys in the wake of the latest announcement, but said more support was still needed.