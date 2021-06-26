Chief Inspector Bev Rounds

Lichfield’s new policing chief says the role is a return to her roots.

Chief Inspector Bev Rounds took up the role as area commander on Wednesday (23rd June).

But she revealed she was no stranger to the city, having worked as probationer here in 2001.

“Lichfield is a special place for me, with some great memories -I feel very privileged to be area commander because this is where it all began for me. “I learned so much about law and people and I have so much affection for the first place I was based.” Chief Inspector Bev Rounds

After working in Lichfield she went on to serve as deputy commander in both Cannock and Tamworth.