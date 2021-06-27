Come Dine With Me

Home cooks in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to showcase their skills on a hit Channel 4 show.

Come Dine With Me is looking for participants to take part in filming between 9th and 13th August.

Casting producer Sasha Risner said:

“We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000 – the only criteria is that you are over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.” Sasha Risner

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the shows will use a centralised house to host the dinner parties.

People can apply to be on the show online or by emailing cdwm@multistory.tv.