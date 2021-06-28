A freight company’s new offices in Burntwood have been officially opened by the area’s MP.

Michael Fabricant cutting the ribbon

Michael Fabricant cut the ribbon on Espace’s new site on Friday (25th June).

Managing director Tony Shally said:

“Espace is an employee-owned freight and logistics company – our phenomenal growth is down to the amazing efforts of the business’ employee owners. “When I transferred ownership of my business to my staff in 2017, our turnover was £5million. This year we are on target to smash the £10 million barrier. “Putting your staff first is a smart move for any business, but so few actually do this. “All of the shares of Espace were transferred into an employee ownership trust, with the 36 staff members as sole beneficiaries. “An announcement was made at the new office opening that each employee would receive 15% of their gross salary as the employee ownership annual bonus.” Tony Shally, Espace

Mr Fabricant said: