People who missed out on the Whittington Open Gardens event will get a second chance to take a look at an inspirational local outdoor space.

Wildflowers at Crossroads

The owners of Crossroads on Huddlesford Lane were unable to open as part of the event last weekend, but they will be welcoming visitors from 12pm to 5pm on 3rd and 4th July as part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

The acre and a half wildlife-friendly meadows in the garden feature native wildflowers, an orchard of 50 heritage fruit trees and a small copse of chestnuts and pines.

Entrance for those aged over 16 is £3.50. All proceeds will go to the NGS which raises money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.