Former Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt will star in a show at the Lichfield Garrick later this year.

Dead Lies

She will join Casualty and Game of Thrones actor Clive Mantle in Dead Lies.

The show – which also stars John Lyons, Harriet Thorpe, Jacqueline Leonard and Patrick Pearson – will be in the city from 28th September to 3rd October.

A spokesperson said:

“The story follows Peter George, a politician who promises a new kind of politics beyond sleaze and spin. “He is welcomed as a messiah by the British public and expected to restore trust in a broken political system. But a shocking secret lies in the past of our country’s hero. “As buried truths rise from the ashes, will his rise to power be destroyed by ghosts from another time? Personal and political influences begin to shake the faith of those closest to him, and a media cascade threatens to bring down Britain’s new saviour. “How far will he go to save his own career, and how far will those around him go to save their own skins?” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £27 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.