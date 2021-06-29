The boss of a Burntwood bakery has paid tribute to the local business community and residents for supporting her efforts to launch a new venture in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tammy Law and Louise Taylor outside Mikey Teas

Louise Taylor opened Mikey Teas in December 2020.

Despite the challenges of launching a new business during the ongoing uncertainty, Louise said there had been plenty of support.

“What I love most about Sankey’s Corner is that businesses in the area come together to help each other out, even for simple things such as providing the right change. “We’re offering staff from businesses based at Sankey’s Corner special offers, such as all drinks at a set price to create a feeling of community.” Louise Taylor

Although the bakery could remain open over lockdown, as it offers a takeaway and delivery service, reduced footfall on the high street did affect trade.

Louise said she is looking forward to Mikey Teas’ first summer as more Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

“We’re a close friend and family-run business, and the best part of opening has been getting to know the local community. “Many customers walk in and staff will have a good chat with them while serving them. “Our customers have been really respectful of the guidelines – wearing face masks and social distancing.” Louise Taylor

The business was also supported by advice from Lichfield District Council’s information officer.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development, said: