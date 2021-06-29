Master Mobile vans

A Burntwood business has confirmed it will now offer a nationwide mobile phone repair service.

Master Mobile was established nine years ago and has helped fixed tablets and smartphones from its base at Sankey’s Corner.

But the company has now confirmed it will offer a national call-out service.

Ian Downs, from Master Mobile, said:

“After striving to grow the brand we have finally launched our new nationwide repair service. “This means that should someone need an urgent mobile phone repair they can book this by phone or online, with appointments available between 6am and midnight, seven days a week.” Ian Downs

For more details visit the Master Mobile website.