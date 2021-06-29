People in Lichfield and Burntwood could have to separate some items that currently go in their blue bins under plans to be discussed by councillors.
The proposals will be debated by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 6th July.
A report recommends a change which will see people have to separate paper and card from glass, cans and plastics.
The plans would see residents given an additional bin or bag.
The council says the system is used by other local authorities and is shown to increase recycling rates.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member responsible for recycling, said:
“How we collect and dispose of recycling is changing right across the country.
“The previous method of putting all the recycling in one bin just doesn’t allow enough of the material to be effectively recycled.
“Too much of our recycling is contaminated and cannot be effectively reprocessed, which means we recycle less.
“Like many authorities, we’re looking at how we can adapt our collections to improve recycling rates. Separating out the paper and card is an important step we can take to improve what we send to be recycled.
“Any proposed changes will not happen before the summer of 2022, so there will be plenty of time to prepare and make the switch as simple as possible.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Tamworth Borough Council will also consider the proposals as part of the joint waste service on 8th July.
No thanks. I won’t be having yet another bin from LDC – three is enough (and takes up plenty of room on my property as it is). If they won’t accept paper and card in the blue bin, it’ll get bagged in the black bin with the rest. Less hassle.
So we used to sort our recyclable waste into different bins/boxes back in the ‘olden days’ when recycling first started. We used to be top of the charts for recycling rates. I have always thought shoving everything in one bin was a step backwards.
It is amazing to think that former Conservative Local Government Minister, Eric Pickles, wanted to force councils to empty black bins every week. Fortunately councils of every colour rejected this ridiculous idea.
These new proposals are just the start and we will need to adapt – if we care about the planet.
I simply do not have space for another bin.
In southern Italy the dustmen come everyday but Sunday not once a fortnight
I think most councils do this? Seems reasonable to me.
Please please not another bin, where are we suppose to keep them all. Perhaps it’s time to follow the ways of Spain (Costa del sol) and have communal ones whereby the a small bin is above ground but paper and bottles fall into a larger one below the pavement of which is emptied weekly. Check it out councillors, seems to work for them.
We used to have boxes for papers etc. As the binmen came early in the morning, most of us put the recycling out the night before. If it was windy overnight, papers would be scattered everywhere. We don’t want a return to that … !
It will not work. The council needs to put pressure on central government to force retailers to make it easier for us to recycle more.
No were will l do that l have 3 big blue bins as it is and there 6 off us 4 kids 2 adults l think you need more cleans for the bus station in lichfield there was a right mess today l cant use one toilet
We have a small side alley. No more room for another bin. A box for glass would sit on the tip. We had one in Walsall. A bag would be o.k.
The next thing will be to charge us just like they do for the green bin,and they wonder why we get fly tippers
So where do i keep the proposed bin or bag? I struggle with the 3 i have. How long till they carge for the recycling bins to be taken like the gardening ones? I think these councillors really need to SPEAK to people not just foist these hair brained scheme’s upon us.
Will the bins be collected separately as thats going to cost the council a lot more than it currently does. Or is this the how they will justify the increases in council tax. Beware folks the hike will come.
Wouldn’t want to go back to the bad old days of those stupid boxes and the rubbish blowing down the street. Wouldn’t object to a bin within the bin (blue) to collect paper or glass#plastics#tin but defo not another bin…three is enough.
