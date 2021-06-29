People in Lichfield and Burntwood could have to separate some items that currently go in their blue bins under plans to be discussed by councillors.

The proposals will be debated by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 6th July.

A report recommends a change which will see people have to separate paper and card from glass, cans and plastics.

The plans would see residents given an additional bin or bag.

The council says the system is used by other local authorities and is shown to increase recycling rates.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member responsible for recycling, said:

“How we collect and dispose of recycling is changing right across the country. “The previous method of putting all the recycling in one bin just doesn’t allow enough of the material to be effectively recycled. “Too much of our recycling is contaminated and cannot be effectively reprocessed, which means we recycle less. “Like many authorities, we’re looking at how we can adapt our collections to improve recycling rates. Separating out the paper and card is an important step we can take to improve what we send to be recycled. “Any proposed changes will not happen before the summer of 2022, so there will be plenty of time to prepare and make the switch as simple as possible.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Tamworth Borough Council will also consider the proposals as part of the joint waste service on 8th July.