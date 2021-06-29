Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

Lichfield Cathedral is joining a new route for cyclists across England.

The new Cathedrals Cycle Route has been created by academic Shaun Cutler from Northumbria University.

It links all 42 Church of England cathedrals and will be showcased when Shaun and a group of cyclists take part in a relay ride.

They will be in Lichfield on 3rd July, before setting off the following day with a blessing from the Dean of Lichfield The Very Revd Adrian Dorber.

“Lichfield Cathedral, along with the other 41 English cathedrals aims to be very much at the heart of initiatives to support our community in recovery from the Covid pandemic. “As Christians we have a huge responsibility for good stewardship of our creation too. The Cathedrals Cycles Route is a great way of bringing together these two important strands of our ministry. “Together with the pilgrim route, visitors will be able to appreciate not just the beauty our cathedral buildings, but to enjoy the journey between them as well.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

As part of the relay a baton will be handed over in Lichfield on the Sunday morning, inscribed with intertwining hands to symbolise struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.