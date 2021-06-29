Andy Hayes being presented with the trophy by Cllr Robert Yardley

The Mayor of Lichfield has led a team in annual bowls match.

Cllr Robert Yardley’s Lichfield City Council team lost 127-51 to the Lichfield Museum Bowling Club in the Swinfen Broun Challenge Trophy.

A city council spokesperson said:

“After the match, the Mayor presented the trophy to club captain Andy Hayes and thanked everyone for taking part and supporting the event.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

The challenge match has been played since 1924, with the trophy donated by Colonel Swinfen Broun in 1926.