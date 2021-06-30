Girls are being invited to get to grips with rugby at an open training session in Lichfield.

England star Amy Cokayne will be on the pitch offering top tips for youngsters at Lichfield RUFC on Sunday (4th July).

The session takes place from 10.30am to midday and is open for youngsters aged between five and 18.

A spokesperson said:

“The camp has been designed as a great introduction to rugby for those who have never played, or for those who want to get back involved, and encourage more women and girls to play rugby. “It is free to attend and there is no need to book – just turn up and play.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

The club is also on the lookout for girls to play in under 18, under 15 and under 13 age groups during the 2021/22 season.

For more information visit the Lichfield RUFC website.