Cyclists visiting Chasewater are being asked to share their views about safety on local roads.

Cllr David Williams

The interactive project is being run by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, with support from Staffordshire County Council and Hello Lamp Post.

It will see objects including trees and benches with QR codes and text numbers for riders to give their views on road safety issues.

All feedback will be anonymous with the information used to help create future campaigns and training.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council and joint chair of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, said:

“Keeping all road users safe is our priority and our roads continue to be amongst the safest in the country. “This is an important project that will help us connect with cyclists and find out about how safe they feel on our roads, whether they cycle for pleasure or commute to and from work. “We hope the campaign and the eye-catching blue signs will encourage cyclists to think about their own safety and that of other road users. But, more importantly, we want people to share their opinions and ideas, which will help inform any future road safety campaigns or training that may be required. “The campaign will take the form of interactive questions, so please look out for the signs and join in the conversation.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the project, have their say or view a map of where the signs are via Hello Lamp Post.