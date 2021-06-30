The leader of Lichfield District Council says he is determined that lessons will be learnt from the controversy over proposed sale of open space for housing.

The land at Netherstowe that had been earmarked for housing before a public backlash

The scheme for Leyfields and Netherstowe was axed after a public backlash when it emerged the sale had been agreed without the correct consultation taking place.

A report recommending how the local authority should manage the disposal or sale of land and property will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 6th July.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

Doug Pullen

“The mistakes that were made in the consultation process to sell the public open space at Netherstowe and Leyfields, and the distress that this caused to members of the community, have been extensively reported. “This is something that we genuinely regret. “Most important to us has been learning the lessons from that situation. This is what has enabled us to put forward this proposed approach to managing the disposal of assets where this is considered the best way to achieve our strategic objectives or where an asset can be viewed as surplus. “As highlighted in the policy, we need to make sure we have clear, transparent and approved procedures and a framework to make sure we fulfil all of our obligations if we are in a position to dispose of land or property we own.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The failed sale will see a six figure sum paid by the council to housing association Bromford who had intended to buy the sites for housing.

The report says an additional £900 will also be paid to an individual for “abortive legal fees for a linked sale to allow access to a property at the Leyfields site”.

“Tick box process”

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said there will still many unanswered questions.

Steve Norman