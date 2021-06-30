Fifty-five houses and a car park for a nearby station could be built alongside a railway in Lichfield if plans are approved.

The proposed site of 55 new homes in Lichfield

The scheme would see the demolition of the former Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food buildings next to the West Coast Main Line on Burton Road and the construction of 55 homes on the land.

Developers also hope to build an 82 space car park for Lichfield Trent Valley station on the site.

A planning statement said:

“The type and mix of housing the development provides responds to market assessment and local housing need. “The proposals create a range of two, three and four bed houses. “The number of additional station car park spaces was determined following a parking demand study and this number was deemed necessary from a regulatory perspective to accommodate predicted growth.” Planning statement

The current buildings were acquired by Network Rail in 2004 as part of the West Coast Main Line upgrade programme.

It fell out of use in 2014 with the access remaining in use for the railway siding to the north of the land.

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.