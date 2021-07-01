A council says it will “try again” in a bid to find out whether there is demand for new allotments in Burntwood.

It comes after just two people came forward as part of a previous attempt earlier this year.

Burntwood Town Council says it wants to check whether more people might come forward.

“While only two residents expressed an interest in April, the town council’s overview and scrutiny committee would like to try again as they do not believe that was a true reflection of the situation. “The committee would like to know the current demand, the locations that could be considered for development as allotment sites and the financial costs. “Residents are not being asked to sign up to an allotment yet as there is still some way to go, but the council does need to assess the interest in the town by asking them to complete a simple form available on the town council’s website.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

The council said lockdown and environmental concerns had resulted in an increased interests in allotments across the country.