A topping out ceremony has taken place at a new retirement living complex in Lichfield.

MP Michael Fabricant helped lay the final roof tile on the Bluebell Court development at the corner of Rotten Row and Deans Croft.

Michael Fabricant MP laying the final tile

Built on the site of a former hostel for young people and an adjacent block of flats, the over-55s scheme will feature 20 one bedroom and nine two bedroom apartments.

Mr Fabricant said:

“This new building will be an attractive hub for Lichfield residents. “Apartments of this kind provide a valuable home for those in middle and older age groups and being close to the very centre of the city and its shopping will mean that residents will be able to engage with city life and not be isolated. “I was delighted to be asked to fix the final tile to this outstanding multi million pounds development. “ Michael Fabricant MP

The development is expected to open in September.

Chris Miller, director of development at Midland Heart, said: