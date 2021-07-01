A topping out ceremony has taken place at a new retirement living complex in Lichfield.
MP Michael Fabricant helped lay the final roof tile on the Bluebell Court development at the corner of Rotten Row and Deans Croft.
Built on the site of a former hostel for young people and an adjacent block of flats, the over-55s scheme will feature 20 one bedroom and nine two bedroom apartments.
Mr Fabricant said:
“This new building will be an attractive hub for Lichfield residents.
“Apartments of this kind provide a valuable home for those in middle and older age groups and being close to the very centre of the city and its shopping will mean that residents will be able to engage with city life and not be isolated.
“I was delighted to be asked to fix the final tile to this outstanding multi million pounds development. “Michael Fabricant MP
The development is expected to open in September.
Chris Miller, director of development at Midland Heart, said:
“This landmark development will see us expand the provision of high quality, affordable services for over 55s in the area.
“We’ve worked in close partnership with many agencies, including Novus and Lichfield District Council, to bring our plans to fruition and are looking forward to welcoming our first residents in the coming months.”Chris Miller, Midland Heart
For the over 55 year olds. Onerous purchase conditions with restricted resale potential. And a steady money stream for the developers since the period of tenure is likely to be short. The conveyor path of life is certainly a lucrative earner for many, many such establishments in and around Lichfield.
When will we see a development that is only for the under 55s?
Midland Heart – is it not social housing?
Leave a comment