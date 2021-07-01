A 475-mile pilgrimage following in the footsteps of Lichfield’s first bishop will begin this weekend.

The trek, starting at Lindisfarne this weekend, will span the two ancient kingdoms of Northumbria and Mercia.

The route – which will reach the Midlands early next year, will be covered by groups of walkers in a relay system.

The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave with the new statue of St Chad

It is part of a range of activities – including the unveiling of a statue in the new Hope Garden at Lichfield Cathedral last weekend – to mark the 1,350th anniversary of St Chad’s death in 672.

St Chad’s successor – the 99th Bishop of Lichfield – the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said:

“This ambitious pilgrimage will commemorate the lengthy and often perilous journey of St Chad from his home in Northumbria to the pagan nation of Mercia. “At a time where travel across borders has been limited, and walls of separation remain, this reminder that Chad crossed boundaries to bring two hostile kingdoms together is timely. “I look forward to joining the pilgrimage for part of the journey later this summer and to welcoming walkers into our diocese, and to Lichfield itself to celebrate the 1,350th anniversary of St Chad’s death next March.”

St Chad’s monastic formation took place on Lindisfarne but he left – refusing to travel by horse and only on foot – to bring the gospel to Mercia, settling in Lichfield.

Following his death, he was buried at the Church of St Mary which later became part of Lichfield Cathedral.