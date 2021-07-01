The Fall of the House of Thomas Weir

One of Lichfield’s most famous sons will take centre stage in an author’s debut novel.

Andrew Neil MacLeod’s The Fall of the House of Thomas Weir features a fictionalised account of Samuel Johnson’s efforts to help tackle supernatural fears in Edinburgh.

The story sees Dr Johnson join companion James Boswell to unravel the mysteries plaguing the city.

The author revealed how he had been locked away to write the book:

“When I wrote this I had just moved into a newly-bought house on the Isle of Bute, with no furniture, no internet, no hot water and a leaky roof, so I picked up the stub of a pencil and started to write. “I fed myself on a diet of fish suppers, wine, walks by the pier and visits to the local library, while I mentally planned out the whole series.” Andrew Neil MacLeod

The book is published on 8th July and can be purchased from Amazon.