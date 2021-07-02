Chasetown FC are “working hard” to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, assistant manager Jamie Hawkins has said.
The Scholars begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to Brocton tomorrow (3rd July).
Hawkins told the club website that work was taking place to bolster the ranks ahead of the league campaign.
“While we see other clubs announcing signings the fact is nobody can actually sign a player until this week.
“We have been working hard behind the scenes, talking to players that we feel would strengthen our squad.
“We are looking forward to starting our pre-season friendly schedule this coming Saturday at Brocton.”Jamie Hawkins