People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been thanked for their efforts to support the community during the Covid pandemic.

Doug Pullen

The comments come from Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, on national Thank You Day.

He said he many residents and businesses had shown their willingness to help others during the past 18 months.

“One of the most powerful words in our day-to-day interactions, and particularly throughout the last 12 months is ‘thank you’ – which is why I’m supporting Thank You Day and encouraging others to do the same. “Locally we have seen some outstanding examples of generosity, support, and community togetherness over the past year. “Just a few examples that spring to mind are the numerous community groups that sprang up offering support to isolated and vulnerable people, Lichfield Cathedral opening its doors as a vaccination centre, countless examples of individual fundraisers, food banks in both Lichfield and Burntwood, and the Central England Co-operative’s emergency shopping scheme – this list goes on and on.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Thank you Day 2021 takes place on Sunday (4th July).

Starting from a small group of individuals, the idea has been supported by hundreds of organisations across the country, ranging from the Scouts and Guides to Rotary and the Royal Voluntary Service, NHS, the Football Association and the Church of England.