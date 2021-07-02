Cllr Sue Woodward

Councillors are “singing from the same hymn sheet” to create a better Burntwood, the town council leader has said.

Cllr Sue Woodward spoke after a meeting which also involved district and county councillors.

The session was designed to outline the plans of the town council to help shape the future of Burntwood and find areas where different councils could work together.

Cllr Woodward, who lost her county council seat after eight years in the May vote, said:

“It would have been very easy after the disappointment of the county elections for me and my Labour colleagues to take a back seat but we all love our town, work hard for its residents and want to work in partnership with councillors of all parties to deliver on our ambitions for a better Burntwood. “We identified numerous areas where we all agreed to work together but the main three issues for me need to be investment, investment, investment. “The town council’s resources are limited and while those of the district and county councils are certainly under pressure, they do have the resources including Government grants to channel our way. “We want to see ‘levelling up’ here in Burntwood too in terms of getting our fair share of funding.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council’s chairman, said: