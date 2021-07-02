Fans and pubs in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to follow coronavirus rules ahead of England’s Euro 2020 quarter final.

Gareth Southgate’s men will take on Ukraine in the big game tomorrow (3rd July).

But with Covid-19 cases on the rise, Staffordshire County Council said some outbreaks had been linked to people gathering to watch football matches.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care, said:

“People gathering to watch the England games in pubs and bars allows the virus perfect opportunity to spread, especially if safety measures are not being enforced or followed. “If venues are found to be flouting the rules, we will come down hard and take the necessary legal action to ensure they do not risk increasing the spread of infection in our communities. “It’s great that England are doing well at a major tournament and we want people to be able to enjoy this safely, but the only positive results we want on Saturday are on the football pitch.” Dr Richard Harling

People are also being encouraged to take a rapid coronavirus test before going out to watch the big game.

More information on how to get a test can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/testing.