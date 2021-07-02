A Lichfield retailer has joined other co-operatives across the UK to donate more than £100,000 of support to communities in India hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The money was donated via SEWA Co-operative Federation in India which helps provide a sustainable livelihood for female workers.

Central England Co-op was among the group of retail societies to provide essential supplies including masks and paracetamol, as well as supporting Indian co-ops in restarting their businesses after lockdown.

Mirai Chatterjee, chair of the SEWA Cooperative Federation, said:

“The situation in India is thankfully slowly improving and we are seeing a reduction in cases in the urban areas, although we are less sure about the rural areas as the data is sparse. “Our country is now slowly coming out of the health emergency, but we are now staring in the face of a huge livelihood and humanitarian crisis. “Workers and families have been busy with the health emergency but now they are extremely anxious about how they can restore their livelihoods and that’s where this contribution and support to us has been critical.” Mirai Chatterjee

The support from the UK retail societies will support seven Indian co-operatives to restart their businesses, buying raw materials and re-establishing market links.

SEWA also used the donation as a bargaining tool to leverage support from corporate donors and securing additional funds for women farmers.

Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK said: