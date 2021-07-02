A Lichfield school’s efforts to improve outdoor areas have been boosted by a £500 donation.

Part of the outdoor area at Saxon Hill Academy

The money was handed over by Taylor Wimpey Midlands to allow Saxon Hill Academy to work on its forest school and pond area.

Wes Morris, business team manager at Saxon Hill Academy, said:

“We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. “At Saxon Hill Academy, we encourage outdoor learning and the donation will help improve the access to the school’s forest and pond area that the Friends of Saxon Hill Academy group are working so hard on.” Wes Morris, Saxon Hill Academy

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: