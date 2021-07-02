Two TV chefs are going head-to-head in a cooking competition at a Lichfield restaurant.

Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon and Stuart Collins both competed against each other in the BBC TV series The Great British Menu.

Stuart Collins

They will continue their rivalry – and friendship – at an event at The Boat Inn on Wednesday (7th July).

Liam, chef owner of the restaurant will cook three dishes while Stuart, chef patron of Docket No 33 in Whitchurch another three. Customers will then score the different courses.

Liam said:

“It’s a great honour to again be working with and competing against my good friend Stuart. “It’s the first Liam Vs event since before the pandemic and we hope to have as much fun now as we did then. “One things for sure, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy excellent food and some great conversation about food, cooking and running restaurants.” Liam Dillon

Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Visit www.theboatinnlichfield.com or call 01543 361692 to book.