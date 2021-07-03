Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble

A former air stewardess from Kings Bromley is hoping to get a new venture for nervous air passengers off the ground.

Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble is launching a new course to help people with a fear of flying.

The 49-year-old became a clinical hypnotherapist after leaving her 13-year career in the skies.

She said the new sessions were designed to help those worried about boarding a plane again after months of travel restrictions.

“We do need to get back to some kind of normality after a turbulent year or so and thousands of people will be looking forward to a much-deserved holiday abroad again as soon as it is safe to do so. “The economy needs us to start travelling more – there are still those who may need to travel abroad for work – and, having worked in the industry for 13 years, I know that the aeroplanes which have been grounded for so long will have been stripped down, everything will have been taken apart and scrutinised, making sure that they’re fit to fly again with ultimate safety. “The travel experts can’t afford for anything to go wrong and aeroplanes will be one of the safest places to be, once travel resumes. “There will be, though, anxious people, including those who were frequent flyers before the pandemic, preparing to take to the skies again. “The sessions I am holding will help overcome those anxieties. I’ll aim to break that looping thought, the overthinking, that fearful feeling of dread and make them feel comfortable and confident about flying again.” Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble

The 49-year-old left her career as an air stewardess following the death of her husband Carl Spencer while filming a diving documentary.

She decided to retrain as a therapist after receiving a form of rapid hypnotherapy.

Victoria said she was particularly keen to help children who may have anxieties about taking to the skies.

“I used to work on the First Choice flights to Lapland – it was one of my favourite flights, something which I’d look forward to every year. “To help children overcome their fear of flying, I would carry a jar of fairy dust – glitter and tiny, shiny stars, which I would sprinkle into their hands if they were feeling nervous. “Because happiness is held in the palm of the hand, it would provide a great distraction and they would feel like they were in control.” Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble

For further details and to book a session contact Victoria on 07540 279126 or visit www.facebook.com/VASKTherapy.