A new study has named Lichfield as one of the best places in the UK to enjoy a meal out.

The research, carried out by CIA Landlord Insurance, ranked the city third behind only Wells and Chester.

The results were based on factors including the number of restaurants per 1,000 people living in the area, a percentage of Michelin Star restaurants, the average price per person and the percentage of vegan outlets.

A spokesperson said:

“Lockdown has recently been lifted allowing people in the UK to both eat out and travel to places where they can eat out again. “To coincide with this, we have researched which cities have are the top restaurant hotspots in the UK, as well as the rest of Europe. “Our study has utilised a unique ranking system to reveal the UK and Europe’s restaurant hotspots.” CIA Landlords Insurance spokesperson

At the other end of the chart, Sunderland and Portsmouth were named at the bottom of the list for foodies.

The full table of scores is available to view online.