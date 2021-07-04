An event organised by The Stan Bowley Trust

A Lichfield business has teamed up with a local charity to help support life-saving cancer treatments.

Software company Sapentia, based at Windsor House on Trent Valley Road, have customised a computer system to help The Stan Bowley Trust liaise with supporters and make it easier for people to donate.

The charity raises money and awareness of CyberKnife treatments – a non-invasive method of treating tumours.

Jane Dyson, director at Sapentia, said:

“We are delighted to support The Stan Bowley Trust – we are fortunate to have grown during the pandemic and this is a brilliant way for Sapentia to contribute and give something back to the local community.” Jane Dyson

Ian Bowley, the charity’s founder, said: