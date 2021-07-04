A Lichfield business has teamed up with a local charity to help support life-saving cancer treatments.
Software company Sapentia, based at Windsor House on Trent Valley Road, have customised a computer system to help The Stan Bowley Trust liaise with supporters and make it easier for people to donate.
The charity raises money and awareness of CyberKnife treatments – a non-invasive method of treating tumours.
Jane Dyson, director at Sapentia, said:
“We are delighted to support The Stan Bowley Trust – we are fortunate to have grown during the pandemic and this is a brilliant way for Sapentia to contribute and give something back to the local community.”Jane Dyson
Ian Bowley, the charity’s founder, said:
“The national pandemic has had a huge impact on the donations the charity receives. Like everyone we have been hit hard.
“We are very grateful to the team at Sapentia for supporting us.
“The software is customised to the way we work as a charity and is already having a huge impact on the way we work and our growth.”Ian Bowley