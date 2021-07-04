A team of Lichfield runners have taken on a group from Birmingham in the Fradley 10k event.

Runners from both teams

Saxon Harriers challenged Team Marathon Road at the event.

The Birmingham side eventually ran out victors despite a brave effort from the Lichfield team.

Saxon Harriers overall time – 4:09:54

NameTimeOverall position
Antony Woodward33:007th
Alun Thomas33:3411th
Matthew Orford33:4213th
Daniel Floyd34:3521st
James Coombes37:2551st
Joseph Goodwin37:2953rd
Hermione Green40:096th female

Team Marathon Road overall time – 3:53:45:

NameTimeOverall position
Adam Peacock31:382nd
Karl Welborn31:553rd
Ben Duncan32:364th
Daniel Robinson32:566th
Adam Hill33:289th
Jack Pickett33:2915th
Rebecca Timming37:432nd female

