A team of Lichfield runners have taken on a group from Birmingham in the Fradley 10k event.
Saxon Harriers challenged Team Marathon Road at the event.
The Birmingham side eventually ran out victors despite a brave effort from the Lichfield team.
Saxon Harriers overall time – 4:09:54
|Name
|Time
|Overall position
|Antony Woodward
|33:00
|7th
|Alun Thomas
|33:34
|11th
|Matthew Orford
|33:42
|13th
|Daniel Floyd
|34:35
|21st
|James Coombes
|37:25
|51st
|Joseph Goodwin
|37:29
|53rd
|Hermione Green
|40:09
|6th female
Team Marathon Road overall time – 3:53:45:
|Name
|Time
|Overall position
|Adam Peacock
|31:38
|2nd
|Karl Welborn
|31:55
|3rd
|Ben Duncan
|32:36
|4th
|Daniel Robinson
|32:56
|6th
|Adam Hill
|33:28
|9th
|Jack Pickett
|33:29
|15th
|Rebecca Timming
|37:43
|2nd female