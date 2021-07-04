A team of Lichfield runners have taken on a group from Birmingham in the Fradley 10k event.

Runners from both teams

Saxon Harriers challenged Team Marathon Road at the event.

The Birmingham side eventually ran out victors despite a brave effort from the Lichfield team.

Saxon Harriers overall time – 4:09:54

Name Time Overall position Antony Woodward 33:00 7th Alun Thomas 33:34 11th Matthew Orford 33:42 13th Daniel Floyd 34:35 21st James Coombes 37:25 51st Joseph Goodwin 37:29 53rd Hermione Green 40:09 6th female

Team Marathon Road overall time – 3:53:45: