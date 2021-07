Chasetown FC returned to action for the first time in eight months with a 3-0 friendly win at Brocton.

Chasetown score against Brocton. Picture: Paul Mullins

The Scholars used 21 players in their first friendly ahead of the new season.

Two trialists scored in the first half, before a third trialist netted in the second half.

Chasetown will continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Heath Hayes on Saturday (10th July).