The National Festival Circus

Roll up, roll up – the circus is coming to Shenstone.

The National Festival Circus will be stopping off on 17th July as part of the Welcome Back The Good Times Tour.

There will be shows at 2pm and 4pm at Shenstone Country Club.

A spokesperson said:

“The Covid-secure family show features a diverse cast of thrilling artists from across the globe, some of Britain’s funniest clowns, fast-tempo juggling, traditional slapstick comedy, baffling magic, a Russian strong man, illusions, the amazing girl in the spinning bottle, cartoon characters, an acrobatic human slinky, prizes and surprises. “The Welcome Back The Good Times tour has even more thrills, laughs and excitement than ever before.” The National Festival Circus spokesperson

Tickets are £8.50 and can be booked by calling 07906 854269.