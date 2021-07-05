A local businessman who started his career as a cleaner before going on to own more than 20 restaurants is celebrating 40 years working under the golden arches.

Doug Wright

Doug Wright began working for McDonald’s part-time in July 1981, earning 93p an hour for his efforts.

But it would prove to be the beginning of a four decade journey which led to him being appointed the company’s youngest UK restaurant manager by the age of 20 before going on to become one of the largest franchisees in Europe.

The father or two’s first step into ownership saw him take on the franchise at the Lichfield city centre restaurant, before growing an empire of 20 McDonald’s restaurants across the Midlands.

Doug Wright earlier in his career

“I’m thrilled to have reached the milestone of 40 years with McDonald’s. “It’s been incredible to have started as a part-time employee and to now own and operate 20 franchised restaurants. “McDonald’s have afforded me so many opportunities to which I’m incredibly grateful. I would also like to thank everybody who works for me and call out the many people who have helped me along the way. “I look forward to many more years and to helping shape a bright future for our customers and employees.” Doug Wright

In 2016, Doug received the highest accolade in the company, the Fred L Turner Golden Arch award, given every two years to recognise the best franchisees around the world.