Hard work and sacrifices have been the key to reaching a potential end of coronavirus restrictions, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.

Cllr Alan White’s comments come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nation was still on track for 19th July in an announcement earlier today (5th July).

A final decision will be made next week, with the legal requirement on wearing face coverings expected to be replaced with guidance on where people might want to wear one.

Cllr White said: