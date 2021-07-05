Lichfield’s MP says he hopes plans for the future of the city centre will create an “enhanced experience” for visitors and residents.

Michael Fabricant joins council representatives outside the exhibition of plans for the future of the city centre

Michael Fabricant made his comments after attending an exhibition of proposals for the public realm part of Lichfield District Council’s city centre masterplan project.

People have been invited to give their views on the plans.

“It was interesting to see the vision for the city – this was less to do with what development there might be, but more about getting the basics right first. “It’s all about enhancing the routes through the city from the station to Minster Pool and the cathedral, improving the exterior lighting of some of the fine buildings in the city, and many other factors which will highlight the beauty of Lichfield. “The cost of electricity has been a limiting factor in illuminating buildings like the cathedral in the past, but with high intensity LED lighting which uses only 20% of the electricity, more will be possible in future. “An enhanced experience for residents and visitors alike – including a fresh approach to the area now occupied by the surface Bird Street Car Park – is something I would welcome. “I think this is something Cllr Liz Little and Cllr Doug Pullen and his team are keen to develop.” Michael Fabricant MP

The city centre public realm strategy also sets out ideas for public spaces, including pedestrianisation, improved car parking and development of the Birmingham Road site left empty in the wake of the failed Friarsgate scheme.

Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for major projects, said:

“We want to cultivate distinctive, local solutions with the people who know the city best, so engagement with residents, businesses and visitors to Lichfield city centre is always going to be central to this project.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Although the exhibition has ended, people can still give their views online before Sunday (11th July).