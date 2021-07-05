A free valuation service helping to unlock the mysteries of watches, jewellery, silver and other heirlooms is returning to Lichfield city centre.

Ben Winterton, Louise Fleming and Richard Winterton at The Hub

Starting tomorrow (6th July), Richard Winterton Auctioneers returns to The Hub above Lichfield Library in the Market Square.

Items uncovered during previous valuations have included a £12,000 necklace, a large diamond ring fetching more than £6,000 at auction and a collection of military watches which also made thousands under the hammer.

The valuation sessions will take place every Tuesday between 10am and 12.30pm.

The Hub’s executive director Louise Fleming said:

“We are delighted to have Richard Winterton Auctioneers back at The Hub as we know a great many people in the community love attending the venue to get their treasure valued. “Richard has been a wonderful sponsor and supporter since The Hub opened and we are grateful he continues to support our work. “As we get back into the swing of things our coffee shop is now open and makes a great ‘waiting room’ while you are waiting for Ben to take a look at your (hopefully) valuable heirlooms. “We look forward to seeing you soon.” Louise Fleming, The Hub at St Mary’s

Previous weekly valuations at The Hub were suspended due to Covid-19.

Watch specialist Ben Winterton said:

“It is going to be fantastic meeting people once again and hearing all about their treasures and trinkets. “Whether it’s a Georg Jenson brooch, Pandora bracelet or a 3ct diamond ring we’re happy to assist. “I’ll be at The Hub offering advice on watches, jewellery, silver and antiques and people can also take the opportunity to securely drop off general consignments for auction with me.” Ben Winterton, Richard Winterton Auctioneers

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/valuation-events or call 01543 251081.