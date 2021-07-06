People and organisations across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to give their views as part of the latest stage of the local plan process.

The Lichfield District Council consultation will aim to seek views on the document, which will be used by the local authority to guide the future development and growth of the area.

All comments will be sent to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, who will appoint an independent Planning Inspector to examine the plan along with all the representations.

This latest version is based on updated evidence and the feedback from previous consultations.

The local plan has already proven controversial, with cabinet members clashing over how the document and how the process is handled.

It also reveals that thousands of new houses could be built across the district by 2040.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for the local plan, said:

Iain Eadie

“All local authorities like Lichfield are required to make provision for new houses based upon what is known as the local housing need and other factors. We have to allow future growth but can choose where and how this happens. “Our pre-submission version of the local plan sets out where we believe we should allow this growth to take place and how we think the district should be shaped over the next decade and beyond. “It is based on evidence that we are continuing to update, laws, national government policy and importantly on the feedback we’ve received as part of our local plan review. “So far in the review process we have had more than 8,500 comments, which shows how passionately our communities feel about local planning. “This past feedback has been invaluable in leading to some changes to what was consulted upon before and informing the choices that need to be made.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

More details about the local plan and how to take part in the consultation – which runs until 30th August – are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/localplan2040.