The Old Brewery Maltings. Pic: Google Streetview

Plans to transform a former brewery building in Lichfield into a vehicle repair and MOT centre have been approved.

The application relates to the Old Brewery Maltings on Davidson Road.

It is the latest attempt to reuse the site for a new purpose.

A planning statement said:

“The site gained permission in August 2020 for change of use from builders yard to B1 use and alterations, including reconstruction of the end gables following partial demolition and extension of the parking area to the west of the building. “These works have been carried out representing a not insignificant investment in the premises and visual improvement to the external appearance of the building and its internal function. “The premises have been described by a conservation officer as having some heritage value due to the association with the former Lichfield Brewery. “The building is however, not within a conservation area, not listed nor locally listed and so is considered a non-designated heritage asset. It should however, be noted that this value is limited. “This is demonstrated by approval of an application which sought to demolish the building and replace it with a block of apartments. This permission was however, never implemented and has since expired.” Planning statement

