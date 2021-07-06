Free events at Lichfield Cathedral are aiming to demonstrate the importance of science.

Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

The free Pioneers in Science exhibition, taking place from 19th July to 30th August, will shine a light on pioneering experts who have shaped many facets of modern life.

The Laboratory, which runs from 13th August to 1st November, will give people the chance to explore a giant lab inside the cathedral and take part in free family activities.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said:

“Some people think that science and religion don’t go together, but many scientists are people of faith. “Lichfield Cathedral made headline news across the world when we opened our doors as a mass vaccination clinic in the spring, supporting the work of our brilliant NHS – and now we’re opening our doors again for a summer of science, creativity and spirituality.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

The Great Exhibition, which runs from 19th to 30th August, will see the cathedral immersed in light and sound to celebrate the work of scientists.

For more details on the events, visit lichfield-cathedral.org.