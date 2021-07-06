Five up-and-coming Lichfield sports stars were given a glimpse inside their school’s new facility as it nears completion.

The young stars inside the new sports hall at Nether Stowe School

The sports hall is part of a £4.2million expansion of Nether Stowe in St Chad’s Road.

Funded by Staffordshire County Council and overseen by Entrust, the expansion has also seen classrooms, science labs and a new reception unveiled at the school, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP).

Finishing touches are now being put to the sports hall ahead of its opening in the next academic year, but staff decided to give five of their outstanding sports stars a sneak peek.

Ed Turner, Sophie Pardoe, Will Edwards, Ruby Marshall and Mansel McAulay were the first students to step inside the building.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said:

“The sports hall will officially open in September but we wanted to give students a sneak preview. “We chose these students because they have represented the school so fantastically in lots of sporting activities over the last two or three years. “We really wanted to give them a chance to come and see what they can look forward to in the future and how that will help them continue their success going forward.” Glyn Langston-Jones

Cricketer Ed said he was looking forward to using the new nets in the hall.

“It’s really good – so much better. “I’m in the Sixth Form now, so I’m determined to use it while I can. “It was great to be one of the first people to see it.” Ed Turner

Sophie, who plays netball, said: