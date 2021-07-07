Children from across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take part in this year’s summer reading challenge over the summer holidays.

Cllr Victoria Wilson

Thousands of are expected to sign up for the campaign being delivered by Staffordshire County Council’s Libraries Service in partnership with national charity, The Reading Agency.

This year’s theme is Wild World Heroes, with children aged 4 to 11 able to collect stickers along the way and a medal and certificate when they complete their challenge.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The summer reading challenge is a brilliant scheme that we look forward to each year. “Keeping young children reading and learning during the summer months is important and the challenge allows them to do it in a fun way. It also helps keep the boredom at bay and gives parents some readily available activities to do with their children. “In addition to this year’s summer of reading, our libraries team are also running Wild Wednesdays throughout August with lots of online fun family activities planned for each week. “There’s lots of information about the activities and how to get involved on the libraries Facebook page and on Twitter, so make sure you’re following them for all the latest activities.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Karen Napier, CEO at The Reading Agency said:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with such a wonderful range of partners for the summer of reading. “After a hugely challenging year, we are acutely aware of the pressure on families and teachers, and the vital need to tackle the attainment gap and ensure children and young people have access to fun reading activity. “Last year’s Reading Together Day showed the power in collaboration and the appetite across the country for summer reading events and resources, and we are hugely grateful to all the organisations participating this year in yet another hugely important summer initiative to share the proven power of reading.” Karen Napier, The Reading Agency

People can find out more at Summer of Reading.