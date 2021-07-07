Eligible children in Lichfield and Burntwood are set to be given access to free meals and holiday activities this summer as part of a project across Staffordshire.

Cllr Mark Sutton (centre) with Wayne Glover and Matt Kelter from Time 4 Sport

More than 20,000 families who are in receipt of benefits related to free school meals will see young people eligible for the programme organised by Staffordshire County Council.

Aimed at children aged between five and 16, activities will include sport and other sessions.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“With the relaxing of social distancing rules, we are delighted to expand the programme, giving parents and carers additional help by providing good food and organised activities to keep children well-fed and busy over the school holidays.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The money has come via the Department for Education which has made funds available to every local authority to coordinate free holiday provision, including healthy food and activities.

Staffordshire County Council is working with charities, community groups, schools, and other organisations to deliver the programme.

Eligible children will be offered free sessions for a minimum of four hours a day, for four days a week of the summer holidays. A healthy meal will be provided on site to help families with the cost of food over the holidays.

Those eligible will receive a letter from their school.